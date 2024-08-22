Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Youngsters at Whitby’s Caedmon College picked up their GCSE results this morning (Aug 22) with the overall results up on last year’s.

Head of Caedmon College, Susan Boyd, said: "Yet again, the students have got the results they have deserved and I’m so pleased for them.

"When you look at the results combined with Eskdale’s, it’s looking quite promising for the future.

“The important message is that students and teachers in both schools, Caedmon and Eskdale, have worked hard to improve the results from last year.

Caedmon College students collect their GCSE exam results.

"Next year we will be working together and we will be even better.

"If we can do that separately, imagine what we can do together.

"A special mention goes to the teachers who have worked so hard to help.”

Some of the students are signing up for the sixth form which will be based at the current Normanby site, while others are moving on to study further afield.