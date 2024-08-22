GCSEs: Caedmon College students 'got the results they deserved'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Head of Caedmon College, Susan Boyd, said: "Yet again, the students have got the results they have deserved and I’m so pleased for them.
"When you look at the results combined with Eskdale’s, it’s looking quite promising for the future.
“The important message is that students and teachers in both schools, Caedmon and Eskdale, have worked hard to improve the results from last year.
"Next year we will be working together and we will be even better.
"If we can do that separately, imagine what we can do together.
"A special mention goes to the teachers who have worked so hard to help.”
Some of the students are signing up for the sixth form which will be based at the current Normanby site, while others are moving on to study further afield.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.