Generous donations received by St Catherine’s hospice

Saint Catherine’s said it was delighted to receive a generous donation of £8,118 from Handelsbanken, Scarborough.

The bank held a year of fundraising events which included a corporate quiz and a 10th Anniversary Ball.

North Cliff Bowling Club raised �200 for St Catherine's.

Debbie Kay, fundraising team leader at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We were thrilled to receive this kind donation from Handelsbanken, which will go towards providing care for patients and their families.”

Meanwhile, for the second year in a row, North Cliff Bowling Club has raised funds for the hospice in memory of a beloved club member, Terry Summersgill. Members raised £200 at a pre-season friendly with Borough Bowling Club.