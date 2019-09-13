Geoff Nock Family Fun Day organised to raise money after well-loved Scarborough man suffers stroke

A family fun day has been organised for this Sunday to raise money after well-known Scarborough man Geoff Nock suffered a stroke nearly two months ago.

Geoff, who suffered a bleed on the brain, will hopefully leave hospital in the next few weeks, but will need to go through rehabilitation.

The fundraising event has been organised by Katie Newton, a good friend of Geoff's daughter Lisa, alongside Dave Marshall and Tracey Fordyce and will raise money towards both the cost of Geoff's rehabilitation and to donate to Scarborough Hospital's Stroke Unit.

Katie explained: "In the days after the stroke when the family were going through a hard time I just wanted to do something for [them] to look forward to.

"Geoff is a huge character, he's managed numerous football teams, played for numerous football teams and the support from the people of Scarborough for him has been amazing.

"His daughter Lisa has been paramount in organising this, there's not a day she hasn't been at that hospital as well as supporting us with the event."

The fun day takes place on Sunday September 15 at Cayton Playing Fields and the main event - an 'Old Boys vs Young Boys' football match will kick off at 3pm.

As well as the football match there will be an inflatable assault course, face painting, bouncy castle, a raffle and an auction.

Katie added: "The raffle prizes are out of this world - local businesses have been absolutely unbelievable.

"There's about 60 or 70 prizes and I haven't had to ask for a single thing, people have just got in touch.

"It's a testament to Geoff and how well-loved he is.

"When interest went so big we realised it should hopefully make quite a bit of money so we've got a list of equipment the stroke unit at the hospital need and hope to use some of the money to buy them something."

The football has been organised by June and Sean Spivey with help from Lisa's son Jackson Jowett and her brother Ricky.

Following the match the auction will take place with prizes such as signed Manchester United and Leeds United football shirts, Soccer AM Live tickets, Dancing on Ice Live tickets, a signed Kevin Keegan Liverpool shirt, hotel vouchers and countless more.

Entertainment will be provided by Julie Hatton's dancers and cabaret act Joel.

Over 200 tickets for the event have already been sold and more will be available on the gate though people are advised to arrive early before they sell out. Tickets are £5 and free for children.