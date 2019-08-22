George Pindar School celebrates successes in traditional and vocational courses on GCSE results day

Staff and students at George Pindar School celebrated GCSE results yesterday.

The school saw some very strong individual performances with several students achieving grade 9s but were keen to stress that pupils of all abilities have worked hard and achieved great results.

Max Grimes and Shakira Hagan with their results. PIC: Richard Ponter

George Pindar principal, Mrs Lesley Welsh, said: “Our curriculum is specifically designed to support students in making progress towards their next steps in further education and training.

"This year we have seen incredible success in vocational subjects such as hair and beauty, food and cookery and childcare and a number of students are going on to take further qualifications in these areas. We are also delighted with our students' performance in art, music and sport.

“At George Pindar we are really proud to support the development of the whole child, and it is heartening to see the progress some of our students have made in their time with us.”

Hannah Harker and Evie McGlinchey delighted with their results. PIC: Richard Ponter

Amy-Lou Forrester achieved a raft of high scores including an outstanding grade 9 in Maths and Hannah Harker also achieved an excellent set of results including a grade 9 in Art & Design.

Mrs Welsh added: “We wish all our students all the very best in their futures and hope that they will look back fondly on their time with us and continue to be Proud to be Pindar!”

George Pindar School belongs to the Hope Learning Trust, which was initially founded by outstanding York schools, Manor CE Academy and Poppleton Ouesbank Primary. The Trust now also includes Barlby High School, Vale of York Academy, fellow Scarborough school, Graham and four other primary schools in York and North Yorkshire.

Across the county, schools have improved on last year for outcomes in English and maths.

County Councillor Patrick Mulligan, North Yorkshire’s Executive Member for Schools, said: “GCSE results this year show how well students in North Yorkshire have done and we must congratulate them for their success and hard work through a time of major change for the examination system.”

“Our schools are very aware of the challenges that students face and we work closely with schools to support the mental health and well being of young people. These results mean that students are well prepared for the future and are a real tribute to the dedication and commitment of staff for high quality teaching and pastoral support.”