Ghostpoet announced as support act for Biffy Clyro at Open Air Theatre

Mecury Prize-nominated musician Ghostpoet has been announced as the support act for Biffy Clyro when they play in Scarborough next week.

The superstar rock trio Biffy Clyro will play the Open Air Theatre, the UK’s largest open-air venue on Friday June 14.

Ghostpoet.

It is their only mainland UK live date this summer before the band embarks on a series of headline appearances across Europe, including the Isle of Wight Festival.

Ghostpoet, aka Obaro Ejimiwe, has been twice nominated for the coveted Mercury Music Prize, first for his 2010 debit album Peanut Butter Blues & Melancholy Jam.

His music isn't easily categorised and has united fans across genres with his debut and 2013's follow-up Some Say I So I Say Light.

After receiving widespread recognition for the beat-driven arrangements of his first two albums, third LP Shedding Skin initiated a more alt-rock sound that won Ghostpoet his second Mercury nomination.

2017’s critically acclaimed Dark Days + Canapés, which includes the single Immigrant Boogie, further increased the artist’s fanbase.

Headliners Biffy Clyro have won four NME Awards, four Kerrang Awards as well as being nominated for Best British Group at The BRITS twice.

They are no strangers to huge stages – headlining Reading and Leeds festivals last summer – and have played to massive sold-out crowds all over the world in the last decade.

They delighted fans last month with the release of their self-penned soundtrack for the Jamie Adams-directed movie Balance, Not Symmetry, which debuts at Edinburgh International Film Festival on June 23.

Tickets for Biffy Clyro and Ghostpoet at Scarborough Open Air Theatre show are on sale now via www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).