‘A gift that grows’ – North York Moors National Park Trust gift will fund conservation

Limited edition hand-turned Christmas trees

With National Tree Week taking place this November, a series of hand-turned trees has been crafted to make the perfect Christmas gift, but each one represents something far greater.

For every gift sold, woodland specialists from the North York Moors National Park Authority will plant a native broadleaf tree in the National Park.

This initiative is being led by the North York Moors National Park Trust, a charity focused on the protection and improvement of the North York Moors.

The Christmas tree sales will help fund tree planting in the national park

Sir William Worsley, a Trustee of the charity as well as the Government's National Tree Champion, said: “Christmas is a time to spend with our loved ones, reflect on all we have, and to think about the future.

"We wanted to create a sustainable gift that offers an opportunity to make a small but important difference and a legacy for the future.

"The gifts also help to raise awareness of how tree planting is one of the most effective ways of combating climate change.

"Woodlands are also important habitats for birds, mammals and insects meaning they are critical for biodiversity.

Elspeth Ingleby from North York Moors National Park Authority supporting a landowner to plant new trees.

"By purchasing these gifts you are not only giving a lovely Christmas present, but buying a gift for the future of our precious National Park.”

The trees are currently on sale at £19.99 exclusively at the Sutton Bank National Park Centre and The Moors National Park Centre in Danby.

Each one has been made by local craftsman John Briggs, out of sustainable, locally-sourced timber.

The North York Moors National Park Authority has kindly agreed to plant the trees and all proceeds will help fund the Trust's important conservation work.

The North York Moors National Park Trust is an independent charity that relies on donations and legacies to fund its work helping to protect the precious landscape of the North York Moors and to keep local heritage alive.

If you wish to help support the Trust and the protection of the North York Moors please visit: www.northyorkmoorstrust.uk.

These gifts will also be available during the popular Christmas Craft Fair and Christmas Shopping Weekend held at the two National Park centres. The craft fair will be held at The Moors National Park Centre on 16 November and 17 November between 11am and 4pm. The shopping weekend will be held at the Sutton Bank National Park Centre on 23 November and 24 November between 10.30am and 4pm. Both aim to bring together the very best of local arts, crafts and produce and entry to both is free. For more information please visit: www.northyorkmoors.org.uk/events