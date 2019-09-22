Go hair crazy for St Catherine’s

Saint Catherine’s is encouraging everyone to bling up their bouffant, perk up their ponytail, or whack on a wig this October for Crazy Hair Day 2019.

The hospice is hoping people in Scarborough will support the campaign to bring in much-needed funds.

Participants are being encouraged to create crazy hairstyles as a way of raising funds to support patient care. Everyone who takes part is encouraged to make a donation on the day.

Sian Cromack, hospice fundraiser, said: “Crazy Hair Day is fun way to raise much-needed funds for patient care and it’s open to everyone!

“So join us this October and let’s make it as crazy and colourful as possible.

“The fundraiser is open to everyone – so gather a group of friends, family or workmates, choose a day in October to hold your event, and let your imagination run riot.”

Email fundraising@saintcatherines.org.uk or call 01723 378406 to sign up for Crazy Hair Day or to gain more information.