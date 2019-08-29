Goldwings parade to return and light up the seafront

Scarborough’s South Bay will play host to a sparkling display of Honda Goldwings next Saturday as the Goldwing Light Parade returns.

The popular event, now in its 11th year, is organised by Goldwings for Life, a small volunteer team of Yorkshire riders who organise events in aid of life saving charities.

Fancy dress on the bikes. PIC: Paul Atkinson

LATEST NEWS: Backlash over Boris Johnson's Parliament shutdown is out on proportion, says MP Robert Goodwill



Around 100 motorbikes and trikes will line South Bay from 10am to 4pm on Saturday September 7.

At 8pm, the parade will set off from West Pier and move along North and South Bays before returning to the pier.

A grand finale of fireworks, sponsored by the South Bay Traders Association, will take place on South Bay at 9.30pm.

Two riders at last year's parade. PIC: Richard Ponter

The parade has grown in popularity over the past decade and 10-15,000 spectators are expected to watch the spectacle.

John Bates, chairman of Goldwings For Life, has been organising the parade since 2008.

He said: “It’s an open invitation but we usually get between 100 and 120 of the best illuminated bikes and trikes in the country because people want to come and show them off.

“Motorbike riders are the biggest hearted people, a lot try and do something for charity.”

Since the event began, the team have raised over £74,000 – initially for the Scarborough and Filey RNLI and, since 2017, for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

LATEST NEWS: Here's the latest update on plans for Scarborough's North Bay cinema complex



“We’re a Yorkshire club so we raise money for Yorkshire charities,” John explained.

He hopes this year’s parade will help them surpass the £80,000 mark.

Businesses have provided prizes for the raffle and one couple travelling from Scotland have paid £250 to ride on the back of a Goldwing during the parade.

For John, the best part of the night is the start of the parade.

He said: “It’s just fantastic, quite a carnival atmosphere.

“There’s some really creative fancy dress on the riders and they light [the bikes] up like Christmas trees.

“Hundreds of kids line the road to watch – they love it.”

This year, 15-20 Goldwings will put on a static display outside Ask Italian on Sandside on the Friday evening from 8- 9pm.

Foreshore Road, Sandside and Marine Drive will be closed from 7.30pm on the Saturday for the parade, reopening again afterwards in stages.

Foreshore Road and Sandside will remain shut until after the fireworks on South Bay have finished.