Good Beer Guide 2020: the 15 pubs across Scarborough, Filey, Malton and Pickering named

The 2020 Good Beer Guide published by CAMRA features 15 entries - old favourites, new entries and some making a welcome return - from Scarborough, Filey, Malton and Pickering.

Scarborough branch chairman, Gillian Harper, said: “I extend congratulations to all the publicans who have achieved entry into the 2020 Good Beer Guide. With approximately 250 pubs and clubs in our branch area it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to gain one of the highly prized 15 places allocated to Scarborough Branch. We are lucky to be represented by pubs from across the geographical limits of our branch extending from Filey, Malton, Pickering and Scarborough. Those who have retained their place plus the new and returning pubs demonstrate that serving quality real ale all year round is appreciated by our members and demonstrates that maintaining high standards will be rewarded.” Also featured in the guide are local breweries, Bad Seed, Brass Castle, Great British Breworks, North Riding Brewery and North Riding (Brewpub) and Wold Top.

1. Scholars Scholars on Somerset Terrace. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Wilsons Wilsons in the Old Town. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Cobbler's Arms Cobbler's Arms on Union Street, Filey ugc Buy a Photo

4. Valley Bar Valley Bar on Valley Road. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more