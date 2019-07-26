Goose released after being found hanging from tree trapped in fishing wire in Scarborough

A greylag goose has been released back into the wild after being found tangled in fishing wire and hanging from a tree at Throxenby Mere.

The bird was found on Monday 22 at approximately 4.45pm and was rescued by officers from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the RSPCA.

The goose had become completely entangled.

It was left in the care of the RSPCA who announced on Twitter this morning it had been released back into the wild after recovering with Jean Thorpe, a wildlife rehabilitator based in Ryedale.

On Twitter RSPCA Frontline said: "This greylag has now been released after quite an ordeal!

"Found with fishing line wrapped around his neck, dangling from a tree in Scarborough.

"Luckily ACO Martindale & North Yorks Fire were able to rescue him before it was too late, and he recovered well with Jean Thorpe."