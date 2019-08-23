Graham School "makes progress" with GCSE results

Graham School showed some positive outcomes on GCSE results day yesterday with improvements in several areas.

Graham School Principal, Emma Robins, said “We are making definite progress, particularly in the arts subjects, PE and modern languages.

Fred Varley. PIC: Graham School

“It is wonderful to see individual students who have worked incredibly hard, achieving such good grades. I am sure that these students will be successful in their next steps whether at college or in the world of work.”

Individual Graham School students who enjoyed success across the board in their GCSEs include:

- Ariel Hebbditch: five grade 9s, four grade 8s and one grade 7.

- Daisy Willis: four grade 9s, four grade 8s, a distinction* and two grade 7s.

Olivia Carson. PIC: Graham School

- Fred Varley: one grade 9, eight grade 8s, one grade 7 and one grade 6.

- Olivia Carson: two grade 9s, six grade 8s, one grade 7 and one grade 6.

Graham School belongs to the Hope Learning Trust, which was initially founded by outstanding York schools, Manor CE Academy and Poppleton Ouesbank Primary.

The Trust now also includes Barlby High School, Vale of York Academy, fellow Scarborough school, George Pindar and four other primary schools in York and North Yorkshire.