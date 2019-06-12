Graham School's expansion plans approved by Scarborough Council

Planning permission to extend and expand the entrance to Graham School in Scarborough has been granted.

The school had applied for permission to make the changes and the request has now been approved by Scarborough Council.

The planning documents submitted to the authority states: “The extension would be approximately 4.8 metres in length, to a width of two metres and a height to the flat roof of 2.7 metres with double glazed full-length windows and uPVC fascia and soffits to match the existing.

“The building is a contemporary build set behind landscaping and car parking adjacent to Woodlands Drive.”

It adds that the extension would provide a separate area for those visiting school with a secure entrance leading into the widened link corridor for use by students and staff.

No objections were received from the public during a consultation period so the plans were approved without the need of going before the council’s planning committee.