Vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims will visit Scarborough Open Air Theatre in summer 2026.

The Lose Control and The Door hitmaker will headline the venue on Wednesday July 22, one of a number of his outdoor shows and festivals across the UK and Ireland for next summer.

Joined by his band Freak Freely, Teddy Swims will be supported by New Zealand-Australian singer and multi-instrumentalist Jordan Rakei.

Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Teddy Swims has been putting in real work for years going from YouTube sensation to international chart-topper.

A quiet, steady grind brought him to the forefront with record-breaking songs, sold-out global tours, and iconic performances.

With a voice that effortlessly blends R&B, soul, and pop, Swims captivates listeners with raw emotion, soulful resonance, and lyrics that explore love, loss, and self-discovery.

2024 marked a record year, with multi-platinum hits Lose Control and The Door from his debut album I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1).

Lose Control reached Number One on the Billboard Hot 100, became the longest-charting Hot 100 hit in history, and is now 6x Platinum with more than four billion streams.

His breakout success earned him a 2025 GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist and three 2025 BET Award nominations, including Best New Artist, Best Collaboration and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist.

He followed his debut album with Part 2, featuring standout singles Bad Dreams, Guilty, and Are You Even Rea” ft. GIVĒON.

Swims joins singer-songwriter David Gray among the first headline announcements for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2026.

Last year’s 18-gig summer series – headlined by the likes of Will Smith, Gary Barlow and Snow Patrol – attracted more than 100,000 music fans to the historic Yorkshire coast venue.

Julian Murray, Scarborough OAT venue programmer for promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are once again delighted to be bringing globally celebrated talent to the Yorkshire coast.

"Teddy Swims has enjoyed an incredible rise in the last few years and is rightly one of the most talked about performers.

"He’s a vocal powerhouse who is universally adored around the world and this will undoubtedly be a stunning night here at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.”

Tickets go on general sale via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com and ticketmaster.co.uk at 10am on Friday October 3.