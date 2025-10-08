'Grateful for the memories' - Scarborough's The Gladiators champion Joe Fishburn talks about show's tour

Scarborough's Joe Fishburn lifts the Gladiators trophy. Image courtesy BBC

Scarborough’s Joe Fishburn – winner of TV’s hit show Gladiator this year, says he’s grateful for the memories the show has given him as he prepares to embark on The Gladiators Live Tour, which will be hitting arenas up and down the country from November.

Joe, who works as a gymnastics and fitness coach, said the first time he stepped out into the arena to film Gladiators, it was “an experience I can’t quite put into words.”

He said: "I’m lucky enough that in gymnastics and my career I’ve had a few moments where I’ve walked out and had a couple of thousand people watching but I don’t think anything quite compares with walking out unleashed against Apollo, that was the very first event I did.

“I ran out into the arena but just hearing everyone cheering, they’re supporting you and at that point they don’t know who you are really, they have a bit of an introduction, and you have that in the back of your mind every now and again that there’s a few thousand people here but ultimately millions are going to watch this.

Scarborough's Joe Fishburn - winner of Gladiators Season 2 final. picture: Hungry Bear Media Ltd, David MacCormack

"It’s a different level, it’s nothing I can compare it to.

"I don’t think it’ll be matched.”

Joe said he was excited to be approached about the tour.

"I got to run out into the area, do the events, share my story but on the way out, got to go around and see lots of kids and children who were there, thinking it was the best thing ever,” he said.

Joe Fishburn tackles the Eliminator. Image: BBC / Graeme Hunter / © Hungry Bear Media Ltd

"The way you see them transform into looking at their heroes, and the Gladiators, was insane.”

The tour will give 24-year-old Joe the chance to renew hostilities against some fierce, solid competitors.

"They’re all incredible in their own right.

"They’re all athletes and all people that I’ve looked up to,” he said.

Joe Fishburn and Mus Dumbuya enter the arena in the Gladiators final. Image: BBC / Graeme Hunter / © Hungry Bear Media Ltd

"The biggest shock for me was bumping into Legend because I’ve watched his content online for years and I’m a massive fan of Legend in his personal endeavours so when I was stood in front of him, I felt like one of kids watching the show.

“Bionic is the biggest person I’ve ever seen, genuinely he is absolutely massive.

"One of the biggest comments I’ve had was ‘I’ve never seen you look so small.’

“I’m not a small build, I’m quite stocky, but when you’re stood next to any of them, they’re massive.”

Joe said the tour – which, from November 8, will visit Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham, London and Glasgow – and The Gladiators show in general was something he never thought he’d get the chance to do.

He said: "I’ve had so many amazing messages from groups regarding so many things - people who’ve lost parents maybe through bereavement and they see a bit of support in someone going on the show and saying ‘look, this guy doesn’t know his father, he’s lost his mum, he’s from a completely different background’.

"I’ve been lucky enough to do some work with the Kinship charity which supports people in those situations and parents and grandparents looking after their kids.

"My biggest thing is that yes, I get to go out there as ‘the winner’ and never expected to win but I also get to go out there again and showcase to the kids in the audience again through my online content and platforms that you might have challenges, you might face adversity, but that’s not really what’s important.

"What’s important is how you keep going and how you build yourself through that.

"I genuinely believe that because I get messages all the time, saying ‘my kid’s started gymnastics because of you’.

"Right at the start, I sat down with Christine (his gran who brought him up) and I didn’t tell her about the try-outs, I only told her on the way back, and she said ‘this was worrying me a bit’.

"I said if one person watches it and does something because of that, whether they’re in a really bad place mentally and they find a little bit of strength or support to go and maybe reach out and get some help, or maybe they go and do some activity, whatever it is, or a child starting gymnastics for the first time, I feel like I have a bit of a duty to do that.

"Ultimately, we all face things, we all go through hard times and with the tour, I’m going to get a chance to go and probably get knocked about a little bit, probably make some mistakes have some massive highlights but also get to show those in that arena that I’m doing my best, I’m here and that was it.

"I’m just a boy from Scarborough who lost his mum when he was two and Christine took me to Scarborough Gymnastics Academy and the rugby club all the way through my childhood.

"I had amazing opportunities in gymnastics and rugby, got these medals and get to walk out in these arenas in front of thousands of people.

"I’m most grateful to Gladiators for the memories it’s created for my family.

"One day, I’d love to be able to show my children and hopefully their great grandma and to get to go out there and hopefully do it in front of Christine again – I will always give my best, anything can happen, the focus has never been to go and win, it was always can you get out there, can you spread the awareness, can you do this, for my grandma to get to see me go out in an arena full of thousands of people, I can‘t put it into words.”

Joe’s success and the feats of Scarborough’s Zoe Aldcroft captaining England’s red roses rugby union team to World Cup glory is putting Scarborough sport firmly on the map.

"It’s incredible what she’s done, what their team has done, for all of those people growing up and especially in Scarborough it is amazing to get to do that.

"She should be insanely proud of herself and it’s an honour to be mentioned alongside someone of that calibre,” he said.

Gladiators Live promises an adrenaline-fuelled two-hour spectacle starring the new heroes from the BBC series, packed with fan-favourite events and the legendary Eliminator – an event which saw Joe set a course record twice over the series, including in the final.

Audiences will also have exclusive opportunities for meet-and-greets with Gladiators, photo sessions with iconic props and VIP pre-show packages offering floor-level set access.

The three Gladiators Live Tour referees have been announced as Mark Clattenburg (Head Referee) – also a former Premier League referee - Sonia Mkoloma and Lee Phillips, all from the TV show.

Joe added: “I never thought I’d get an opportunity like this and I’m massively grateful to those who’ve given me the chances and then ultimately putting on something like the tour.

"No matter what happens, I’ll do my best.”

Visit livenation.co.uk for the last remaining tickets for the shows.