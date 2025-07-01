Great Seaside Vintage Fair to return to Whitby for 15th year

The Great Seaside Vintage Fair returns to Whitby Pavilion on Saturday July 19 and Sunday July 20 for its 15th year.

Organiser Caroline Brown from Rose & Brown Vintage said: “Established in 2011, these seaside events are a ‘vintage fair with a sea view’, held in Whitby and lasting a whole weekend, they are popular with stallholders and customers alike.”

The Fair features 40 stalls of vintage fashion and vintage homewares from the 1920s to the 1980s, in Whitby Pavilion’s Northern Lights Suite.

"The magical atmosphere of Whitby really adds to the buzz and vibrancy of these fairs, and each time we put together a diverse, quality mix of stallholders that really works in this setting,” she said.

Whitby Pavilion (left) will host the Great Seaside Vintage Fair.

“There will be stock ranging from Art Deco fashion to 1980s jewellery and all the frocks, shoes, hats, handbags (and swimsuits) in between, plus small furniture, records, toys, haberdashery, homewares and antiques and collectables – the fair goes even earlier than the 1920s but never later than the 1980s.

"It’s an event that covers the whole spectrum of genuine vintage, and because it is on both days of the weekend it means you can really soak up the seaside atmosphere and spend proper time hunting the fair for exciting vintage finds.

“The Great Seaside Vintage Fair is an extra excuse to spend a day (or two) in Whitby if you live further afield, and it’s a lovely event which celebrates the beautiful setting, and offers fun vintage bargains for your home or wardrobe.”

There is disabled access and nearby disabled parking.

Well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome.