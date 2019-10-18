Group climb Mount Snowdon to send Thalia, 4, on the trip of a lifetime to Disneyland

Members of a Scarborough gym have climbed Mount Snowdon in the hope of sending a girl living with a rare heart condition on the trip of a lifetime.

The group of 26 members from Barbelle, a bespoke training facility on Northway, took on the challenge on Saturday October 12 and have raised more than £2,000 for Thalia-Beau Wright.

Thalia is now under the care of Great Ormond Street Hospital

The four-year-old was diagnosed with Restrictive Cardiomyopathy, a condition which affects one in a million people, in November last year.

The family were told that there is no treatment, medication or operation – a heart transplant is her only hope.

Earlier this year, Karen Ireland started fundraising to send Thalia on a trip to Disneyland Paris.

Then, a member at Barbelle, Katie Newton, put forward the group challenge idea of climbing Mount Snowdon to “create unforgettable memories for a special little girl and her family”.

Speaking after the challenge, business owner at Barbelle, Abi Durrant, said: “What an incredible day we had. Everybody pushed themselves as we completed the climb and descent in not the most favourable conditions.

"For some completing the climb was the main aim, for some doing it in a better time than they had done previously was the goal; for some putting themselves in a completely alien situation was such an accomplishment. But everybody pulled together and made it to the top and with smiles on their faces.”

Christine Johnson, Thalia’s grandmother, has thanked everyone who is helping to fundraise for Thalia.

She said: “Thankyou from the bottom of our broken hearts for doing this for us.

"We are looking at going to Disneyland Paris at Christmas time and can only imagine how magical it will be.

"This is all possible because of you guys and so many others. We are so grateful to each and every one of you for raising money for our precious girl and a massive thank you to each and every one of you that have donated.

"You all have the most beautiful hearts.”