Hairy Bob reading event to take place at Scarborough Castle

The Hairy Bob Reading Challenge in 2024

A special reading event aimed at the under fives is to take place in Scarborough.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hairy Bob reading event and educational litter pick, organised by Keep Scarborough Tidy, will introduce youngsters to one of Scarborough’s best known tales.

The free activity will take place on four occasions, Wednesday June 11, Thursday July 17, Tuesday August 19 and Saturday September 6 from 10.30am-1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youngsters are invited to don their best pirate costumes (optional) and meet at Scarborough Castle for story time and free drinks.

They will then walk down the hill to Hairy Bob’s Cave to meet the man himself.

Each child who takes part will receive a free pirate-themed goody bag.

Participants are then invited to bring a picnic to enjoy together at the end of the event.

To register for the event email [email protected] – more details are available from the same email.