Half hourly rail service from Scarborough to York pushed back till 2020 - here's what Northern says

Those hoping the wait for more trains between Scarborough and York would be almost over will be left disappointed, as Northern has confirmed the introduction of the new service has been pushed back.

The rail company, which currently runs services between Scarborough and Hull, had planned to launch a new hourly service to York via Malton in December.

This means that, with the existing TransPennine Express service, trains to York would run every half hour giving passengers more options when planning their journeys.

However, after months of waiting, the wait looks set to continue.

Northern has confirmed that due to "further delays" in the delivery of new trains from manufacturer CAF the introduction of the service is now scheduled for May 2020.

Richard Garner, CAF UK Director said: “CAF regrets the delay in delivering the next batch of trains to Northern but we are working hard to catch up. We continue to work closely with Northern to bring these new trains into passenger service as soon as possible”.