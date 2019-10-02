Handle the heat and support St Catherine’s

Saint Catherine’s is searching for brave fundraisers to take on a fire walk this November in aid of patient care.

The event will take place at Stepney Hill Farm in Scarborough on Saturday, November 9.

There are just 50 places available so people are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible.

Registration costs £25 and participants must raise a minimum of £100 in sponsorship.

Starting at 6.30pm, the event will start with the fire walk and also feature a hog roast and music (included in the registration fee).

Participants can bring two guests each to the event for a ticket price of £10 each, also including the food and entertainment.

Rhiannon Hunt, event organiser, said: “This is an exciting event for Saint Catherine’s which allows supporters to challenge themselves and raise much-needed funds for patient care at the same time. Join us for a fun evening of fire, food and fundraising.

“All our services are free of charge. We rely on and are very thankful for the tireless work of our supporters and donors to raise the £5.5 million needed to deliver our specialist care.”

For a registration pack contact the fundraising department via email at fundraising@saintcatherines.org.uk or call 01723 378406.