Police have issued an appeal to find a missing man.

Officers believe 75-year-old Joseph Longley from Guisborough may have travelled into North Yorkshire.

He is described as a white male, around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with a moustache, black hair on the back and sides and bald on top.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information of his whereabouts should call 101 or 999 for an immediate sighting.