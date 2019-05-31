Health and safety investigation after child, 6, 'falls from ride' at Lightwater Valley

A full investigation will take place at Lightwater Valley after a child reportedly fell from a ride yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called to the theme park, near Ripon, at 11.30am and a six-year-old boy was later airlifted to hospital.

Lightwater Valley issued a statement confirming the incident at the park on one of it's rides yesterday

A further update has been provided that the ride concerned will remain closed until a full investigation has taken place.

A spokesperson said: "Further to our earlier statement concerning the incident on one of our rides, we can confirm that Health and Safety Executive (HSE) personnel are on-site and we are assisting them as required.

"We take the health and safety of our visitors very seriously and are committed to providing support to the affected family.

"We will continue working closely with the HSE and emergency services.

"The ride concerned will remain closed until a full investigation has taken place.

"We will provide updates when new information becomes available."

There have been unconfirmed eye-witness reports that child fell around 30ft from the Twister roller coaster.

North Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Air Ambulance also attended the incident.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police said: "The child, a 6-year-old boy, who was conscious when officers arrived at the scene, has been taken to hospital.

"His condition is not believed to be life threatening."

The child was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary by Yorkshire Air Ambulances Topcliffe aircraft.