Heavy horses, handicrafts and dancing sheep, the 100th Thornton-le-Dale Show was a fantastic success

Crowds have flocked in their thousands to the 100th annual Thornton-le-Dale Show

The day began slowly with just a dribble of visitors passing through the gates, but by 10am the crowds had started to swell, and as the sun came out at lunch time, so did the people of Thornton-le-Dale.

Show secretary, Gena Douglas with celebration cakes and the commemorative book

IN PICTURES: The 100th Thornton-le-Dale Show

They were certainly kept entertained, there were horse classes a plenty, alongside a large number of sheep, goats and cattle. The handicrafts and produce tent was full to bursting and there were a good number of entries for classes old and new.

Thornton-le-Dale prides itself on being a peoples show and it certainly had something for everyone.

Atkinson Action Horses provided a breath-taking display of equine stunts which drew plenty of oohs and ahhs from the crowd, while Jamie Squib's incredible motorcycle display provided entertainment for those who prefer two wheels to four legs.

There was a falconry display, terrier racing, magic with Uncle Mal and the quirky but somehow compulsive viewing of dancing sheep in The Sheep Show led by enthusiastic New Zealander Stuart Barnes.

Show secretary, Gena Douglas took a moment to say how happy she was with the show: "It's been a lovely day, the new layout of the marquee is amazing, it's given us much more space and it's so light and airy. We've had over 2000 exhibits this year, I'm really pleased."

A book to commemorate the 100th anniversary has also been released. "They've proved really popular," explained Gena: "I've sent them all over the world, to New Zealand, South Africa and Quebec."

There are still a few of the anniversary books left. If you would like one email Gena on gdouglas@farming.me.uk.

A fantastic day at one of the counties best loved shows, here's hoping the next 100 years are as good as the first.