Helen hailed after 20 years at charity

Helen Beevers was surprised at an Advocacy Alliance Coffee Morning when Trustees, staff and volunteers presented her with presents, flowers and cards to mark 20 years working for the organisation.

Advocacy Alliance is a small local charity that helps people to speak up for themselves, challenge those in authority and help navigate through the bureaucratic systems that we all find challenging.

Helen said: “When I started at Advocacy Alliance, it was 1999, all the talk was of the upcoming new century and what to expect when the Millennium Bug struck – everyone has forgotten about that now.

“The internet was in its infancy and emails were a new-fangled thing.

“Here we are 20 years on and although technology has changed and developed, the challenges facing vulnerable people in our society haven’t.

“People still need paid and volunteer advocates to help them have their voice heard, ensure their rights and challenge injustices.

“I am passionate about advocacy and am pleased that I have had such a wonderful organisation to work for, meeting many interesting people and changing lives for the better.”

Mike Goode, chair of trustees, said: “I am honoured to be able to make this presentation to celebrate Helen’s enormous contribution to the local community.

“At Advocacy Alliance all involved are passionate about community advocacy that is accessible to anyone at a time when they feel vulnerable.

“It is thanks to Helen and all the team that the organisation stays true to its values of equality, respect and choice.”