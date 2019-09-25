Helmsley exhibition sees art group raise £250 for St Catherine’s

Saint Catherine’s has received a generous donation of £250 from Moorlands Art Group following a recent art exhibition held in Helmsley Parish Church.

The group has been supporting the hospice for around 30 years, since it was formed in Hutton-le-Hole, founded by the late Bill Campbell-Trotter. Now based in Wombleton village hall, the group is run by Chris Pearson.

Chris said: “There is a big connection between us as a group and Saint Catherine’s. We are proud to be able to support the hospice in this way.”

Hospice fundraiser Nicky Grunwell was presented with the group’s donation.