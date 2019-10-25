Helmsley plans tree-mendous Christmas event

Helmsley is to host its seventh annual Christmas Tree Festival, which promises to be the most dazzling yet.

Timed to coincide with the town’s Christmas light switch on, at which Swinton Brass Band will be playing, a preview evening will take place on Friday, November 29 at Helmsley’s All Saints Church.

The festival then officially opens on Saturday, November 30 and is open daily, from 10am to 4pm, until Sunday, December 15.

The festival will feature 25 trees which have been individually decorated by businesses and organisations around the town on a theme – which this year is Christmas Favourites. Entry is free, but money raised from donations will be split between St Leonard’s Hospice, All Saints Church and the Helmsley in Business group.

Helmsley will also honour its annual celebration of Small Business Saturday, December 7, with a Christmas event in the Market Place.

With stalls, tastings, table top sales, competitions, craft demonstrations and panto-themed fancy dress, it promises to be a day of festive fun, celebrating the many independent businesses in the town.

Ryedale District Council has kindly provided £1.50 all day parking at the Cleveland Way car park.

Families visiting in December will also be able to take part in a special Beanstalk Window Trail around the town.

Lynn Hempsall, treasurer at Helmsley in Business and owner of Helmsley Traditional Sweet Shop, said: “We know people look forward to the Christmas Tree Festival and it creates a real buzz around town, so we are delighted to announce the details of this year’s event. Small Business Saturday is a great opportunity for us to celebrate all the wonderful independent businesses in town, which make Helmsley the magical place it is – Christmas or not!

“We hope visitors and locals will come and join in all the festive fun, from beanstalk spotting to dads dressed as pantomime dames. We look forward to seeing you!”

The Christmas light switch on will take place at the town Christmas tree in the Market Place at 6pm, before a procession leads the way to the Church for the Christmas Tree Festival Preview Evening at 6.30pm.