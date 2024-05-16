Here are the family activities planned for Robin Hood's Bay, near Whitby, over May half-term

Visitors paddling on the beach at Robin Hood's Bay.picture: Trevor Hart

Families will be able to enjoy beach activities at Robin Hood’s Bay during May half-term with the National Trust.

An hour-long rockpooling session, run by National Trust staff on Tuesday May 28, will allow children to observe and investigate the creatures that call the rockpools their home.

They will also show families how to rockpool safely and responsibly.

During a beachcombing session on Monday May 27, families can join National Trust staff to look for fossils and other treasures on the beach.

The sessions are £3 per child and places are limited, so booking is essential.

Leanne Allan, Senior Visitor Experience Officer on the Yorkshire coast, said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer these activities to families visiting Robin Hood’s Bay.

"They’re a fabulous and safe way to introduce children to the marine life on this coast and to help them better understand what lives here, how to look for them and how our behaviours can affect them.

“Our staff who lead these activities are experts in their field, so we hope their enthusiasm and passion will inspire youngsters to continue learning more about the subject.”

The National Trust is offering Tracker Packs to borrow free of charge.

The packs are available to visitors every day from the Old Coastguard Station, which is perfectly located on the slipway to the beach in Robin Hood's Bay.

These rucksacks are full of useful information and guides on fossil hunting, bird watching and rockpooling.