Here's how many residents have signed up for Scarborough borough's virtual parking permits

Council figures have revealed that more than 1,500 people in the Scarborough borough have taken advantage of the new residents’ virtual parking permit since it was introduced in April.

The free ticket allows people who live in the borough to park in council-run car parks at a discounted rate compared to visitors to the area.

The ticket scheme is running on a trial basis after pressure from councillors and the public led to a U-turn from the authority over plans to fund the measure by introducing winter parking charges.

In his report to go before Monday’s full council meeting in Scarborough, Cllr Tony Randerson (Lab), the cabinet member for legal, democratic and governance, says the scheme has been “popular”.

He wrote: “The resident parking concession scheme which was approved by full council in January commenced on April 1.

“The scheme has proved popular with over 1,500 drivers applying and now eligible for the 20% discount on short stay charges.

“Additional signage is now rolled out across all the borough council car parks

advising of the discount charges available.”

The ticket has been dubbed virtual as instead of looking for a sticker on a car window parking wardens check registration plates against a database if the vehicle is displaying a discounted ticket and the ticket machines now offer two tariffs for people to choose from when paying for their parking; a standard tariff and a discount tariff for residents.