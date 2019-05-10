Here's how Scarborough TEC is preparing to mark Colleges Week 2019

Scarborough TEC staff and students are busy preparing for Colleges Week 2019.

Colleges Week 2019 runs from 13-17 May and, with their motto ‘Love Our Colleges’, celebrates the work that goes on in colleges, the staff who make it possible and the students who make it worthwhile.

Ann Hardy, Principal of Scarborough TEC, said: “Colleges Week at Scarborough TEC will be focusing on all the things that staff and students love about being at College, whether that’s the lifelong friendships that have been formed, the new skills that couldn’t be gained anywhere else or the fantastic facilities that we offer to train everyone to get the career they deserve.

“We will be kicking off the week by asking everyone to join us for a group photo, we are then delivering workshops around Personal Development, Behaviour & Wellbeing; some of which will be looking at knife crime, as it’s such a hot topic at the moment. We also have some fun things happening on social media; we really are going to show our community why so many people love Scarborough TEC.

Scarborough TEC has recently announced their pass rates for the 2017/18 Academic Year at 92.8%, an improvement of 4.1% on the previous year’s results.

Ann added: “Our recent pass rates are a testament to the fantastic work that our staff are doing every day. Being at College is about so much more than sitting in a classroom, it’s all of the additional support and enrichment that helps to shape the lives of our young people. Without the Government’s funding it wouldn’t be possible to do any of this and it’s important we secure a strong future for our Colleges and the sector as a whole.”