Here's the brand new festival that's coming to Scarborough next year

A new festival designed to get people thinking and instigate positive change is coming to Scarborough.

The Festival of Ideas is a brand new event which aims to bring people together to discuss and find solutions to issues close to people’s hearts.

The festival is the brainchild of local artist Kane Cunningham.

These could be anything from recycling and climate change to subjects around politics, history, arts, science, business and technology.

Kane Cunningham, the main organiser, was inspired by the success of the Hay Festival, the arts and literature visited by thousands of people each year, and wanted to create something similar along the coast.

He said: “People might think that Scarborough isn’t the obvious place for something like this but if you think about it in the last 300/400 years all the biggest ideas have come in through the sea, the sea has always been an entry point for goods, artefacts and different cultures.

“We want to build on that to engage with people on a different level and start a conversation on the things that people are interested in and have an impact on their lives.”

The event, which will take place next year from May 15 to May 17, will include guest speakers – TV presenter Paul Rose, BBC correspondent David Sillito and Scarborough-born author Steve Weatherill to name a few – and a wide range of entertainment.

Its aims are to compliment the existing Books, Jazz, Coastival and Sci-Fi festivals, offer visitors an extra reason to come to Scarborough and ultimately, promote the town as a place where ideas and creative-thinking can thrive.

“I’d like to see change on a personal level, on a town centre level and regional level come out of this. There’s some really interesting people in Scarborough and who knows, maybe we’ll find the next Greta Thunberg. These people are there, we just need to find them.”

Although many aspects of the festival are yet to be finalised, local groups and organisations have already got on board. These include Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre, the town’s library and Woodend where some of the activities will be taking place.

Scarborough Council’s Tourism Manager Janet Deacon, who is also a member of the steering group said: “We are very excited about this event which looks to bring together the creative industries as a think tank to develop future cultural festivals to compliment those that already exist within the borough.

“It is important that we maximise the opportunities to showcase our cultural assets and develop a range of festivals and events that will highlight the borough as one of the key destinations for art and culture.

“This event will provide the perfect platform for getting those creative juices flowing.”