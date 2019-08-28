Here's the latest on the police investigation into Scarborough Council's £22m loan documents leak

North Yorkshire Police say its enquiries “remain ongoing” into a leak of confidential documents from Scarborough Council.

The authority called in the police last month after private agenda papers showing the council would borrow £22 million to fund a town centre regeneration scheme appeared online.

The documents, which were given to councillors but not made public, related to the council’s decision to purchase and demolish the Argos building in Newborough to create accommodation for 200 university students and trainee nurses and doctors in partnership with the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

The papers revealed the council would almost double its debt by borrowing the money to fund the project in which it will also partner with developer Wrenbridge Land Ltd and CU Scarborough, the town’s university. It also showed the developer would make more than double the profit of the council under the terms of the agreement

The council’s legal director Lisa Dixon told a meeting of the authority’s Audit Committee in July that the council had concluded that the leak of the documents could amount to misconduct in public office, a criminal offence which in the most serious cases can carry a punishment of life imprisonment.

The council also handed over a number of documents to the police following the leak.

This week, a North Yorkshire Police spokesman told the Local Democracy Service that while its enquiries remain ongoing there were “no updates at this time” on whether anyone has been interviewed or arrested as part of the investigation.