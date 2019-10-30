Here's the new rail timetable for extra services between Whitby and Middlesbrough

Extra rail services between Whitby and Middlesbrough will start before Christmas, Northern has confirmed.

From Monday December 16, passengers at Whitby will be able to catch an early morning train which gets into Middlesbrough before 8am and a late night train departing from Whitby at 10.21pm every night apart from Sundays.

As it stands, the first train leaving Whitby is the 8.45am service which means passengers can't get into Middlesbrough before 10.15am. In the evening, the last Middlesbrough departure is scheduled at 7.34pm.

However, once extra services are introduced, the first train leaving Whitby will depart at 6.33am while the last will be at 10.21pm.

The improvement is the result of a long campaign by the Esk Valley Community Rail Partnership.

Partnership Chairman Alan Williams said: “This will transform the rail service on the Esk Valley line, providing for the first time services for both commuters and the growing evening economy in Whitby.”