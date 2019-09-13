Site of the proposed development

Here's the site of the proposed restaurant/bar and holiday lets on Scarborough seafront - with fabulous views

This is the site of a proposed restaurant-cafe-bar and holiday lets on Scarborough's Royal Albert Drive; the plans are currently out to consultation.


The land was formerly home to a cafe until it was demolished in 2017, and currently houses temporary toilets. The site is beside Royal Albert Park, below the castle and the Castle-by-the-Sea hotel. Applicants Cavendish and Gloucester PLC want to build a first-floor restaurant-cafe, 20 holiday-let rooms, and a bar on the ground floor. See HERE

The site is beneath Castle by the Sea hotel.

The proposed building

Temporary toilets have replaced a cafe and toilets that were demolished

Scarborough Castle would be a near neighbour !

