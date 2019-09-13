Here's the site of the proposed restaurant/bar and holiday lets on Scarborough seafront - with fabulous views
This is the site of a proposed restaurant-cafe-bar and holiday lets on Scarborough's Royal Albert Drive; the plans are currently out to consultation.
The land was formerly home to a cafe until it was demolished in 2017, and currently houses temporary toilets. The site is beside Royal Albert Park, below the castle and the Castle-by-the-Sea hotel. Applicants Cavendish and Gloucester PLC want to build a first-floor restaurant-cafe, 20 holiday-let rooms, and a bar on the ground floor. See HERE