Here's what is being built at Seamer Road retail park, in the old Brantano store

Kitchen specialist Magnet is to open a Scarborough showroom at a new location in Seamer Road.

The company has unveiled plans to move into the former Brantano unit in the Seamer Road Retail Park, just yards from its existing premises.

Magnet's current showroom on Seamer Road.

Work has been ongoing at the former shoe retailer to split the unit into two new spaces, the second of which will become a cafe.

A planning application has now been submitted to Scarborough Council for the Magnet signs to hang on the building and to fit out the inside of the unit.

The application states: “The proposal will provide a modern Magnet Kitchen showroom with full heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system and staff and customer welfare facilities to the rear of the unit.

“The proposal will be in keeping with the surrounding retail park in terms of design characteristics as it will remain much the same as the existing.”

Magnet has been approached for a comment about the new store and its plans for the existing Seamer Road showroom, which is further along the road, beside the BP garage.