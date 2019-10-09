Here's what is set to open in the empty shop unit next to Mutiny bar on Scarborough seafront

An empty shop on Scarborough’s seafront is set to come back into use as a convenience store.

One Stop Stores Ltd has applied to Scarborough Council to put its branding on 44 Sandside, next to Mutiny bar, ahead of the unit reopening.

Plans by One Stop

The empty unit was once home to the Publishers Book Clearance store and then Rock and Gifts.

The company has given no date as to when the new store may open but is moving forward with getting permission to change to exterior to match its branding.

It would be the second new store for the One Stop chain as it is also looking to move into the former Royal Bank of Scotland premises in Huntriss Row.

The plans are now out to consultation.