Here's what Scarborough's former Manor Road Nurseries could make way to

Forty new homes could be built on the site of a former nursery in Scarborough under new plans submitted to the borough council.

Thompson Homes want to build the properties on the Manor Road Nurseries land, which was once used to grow bedding plants for the borough.

Scarborough Council moved the service to its Dean Road depot and now buys in flowers in a bid to save money, with the Manor Road site earmarked for housing.

The Thompson Homes application lays out how the homes will fit in with the existing bowls club next to the site.

It states: “The proposal seeks to continue the area’s pattern of two-storey terraced housing. The proposed site plan has been arranged to screen the rear of the existing terraces and the bowling club pavilion.

“The proposed rear gardens for each dwelling are generally longer than the adjacent gardens and yards backing onto the site.”

As part of the submission, the applicant has stated that the development qualifies for Vacant Building Credit, which as a result means there is “no requirement” for affordable housing to be provided.

The plans are now out to consultation, though the council’s residential regulation manager, Steve Reynolds, has stated that a bedroom size in two of the property types does not meet the minimum acceptable size requirement.