Here's what the weather has in store for Scarborough following this weekend's heatwave

This weekend saw plenty of sunshine and warm weather.

In fact, like in most parts of the UK, Saturday was the hottest day of the year in Scarborough with temperatures reaching peaks of 23 degrees.

Thousands flocked to the town's beaches to make the most out of the heatwave but - as some might be wondering today - will it be the same next weekend?

Unfortunately, the answer is not what you were hoping for.

According to the Met Office, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday the weather will stay dry. However, it will mostly be cloudy.

Temperatures are also expected to be lower, with highs of 16-17 degrees.