Here's what to expect from episode two of BBC Scarborough this evening

The second episode of Derren Litten's six-part series Scarborough airs on BBC One this evening.

The opening programme last week introduced us to the main characters and their lives in the town.

Mike and Karen's (Jason Manford and Catherine Tyldesley) relationship was on the rocks already despite only reuniting recently five years after splitting up.

The cause of their rift was Mike snogging Hayley Cox (Claire Sweeney) behind a crab stall after a night of karaoke in The Good Ship pub, which also didn't please Hayley's boyfriend - local villain Tony Peroni (Jake Canuso), back in town after a stay at her Majesty's pleasure.

On top of the relationship drama, the death of Mrs Bookham - an elderly regular at Geraldine's hair salon where Karen works - caused a stir in town, with Geraldine (Maggie Ollerenshaw) revealing to Karen and her mum Marion (Stephanie Cole) that in the aftermath, she took a large amount of money from Mrs Bookham's purse.

Tonight

Episode two sees Mike and Karen try to get their relationship back on track whilst dealing with other problems.

Mike's best mate Bigsy (Steve Edge) has gone AWOL, and is finally found sleeping rough at the castle - cue more stunning drone shots.

When he explains the reason for his eccentric behaviour, Mike begins to worry about a potential run-in with Tony Peroni .

Meanwhile, the police visit Marion about a break-in next door, introducing two new characters - PC Merrick (Olisa Odele) and PC Treeves (Rebecca Scroggs) who make a hilarious double act.

Law enforcement pops up again when Karen arrives at the salon to discover Geraldine is under suspicion over the mystery of what happened to the contents of Mrs Bookham’s handbag.

Will she manage to keep her secret under wraps?

Tune in tonight at 9.30pm on BBC One to find out.

