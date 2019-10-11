Here's what to expect from the final episode of BBC Scarborough tonight

The concluding episode of 'Scarborough' will air on national TV tonight (Friday October 11) at 9.30pm.

This is what's going to happen in episode six according to a brief description released by the BBC:

"At Geraldine’s salon, tensions are running high as Tony and Hayley make a visit to talk through their plans for the salon’s renovation. But it is not only Karen who is worried about the future. Lisa Marie, Mandy and all the regulars want to know what is going on as they fear that the heart is about to be ripped out of their beloved salon.

"Meanwhile, at Marion’s, Mr Ferris has popped round with a freshly baked pie and a very unexpected proposal, whilst at The Good Ship, Jack is making the final preparations for the big charity night, which includes a meat raffle and some very special guests.

"Mike has agreed to sing and is surprised when an admirer makes him an offer which could change his and Karen’s lives forever."

If you've missed any of the previous five 30-minute episodes of 'Scarborough' they are available to watch on BBCiPlayer.

Scarborough's very own Danny Wilde is also expected to make an appearance in tonight's episode.

Earlier this year, 15 members of the 'Scarborough' cast and crew including lead actor Jason Manford took a trip to the Ramshill pub and even sang a duet with Danny.

Following the special visit Danny said: "It was wonderful, Derren was there, Jason and Catherine were there and other members of the crew.

"Jason even got up and sang a song with me – they all enjoyed it very much."

"I played myself [in the sitcom]," he said, "it was an experience. I've been on telly a couple of times before but nothing like this. The cameramen were lovely, I don't know all the names but they're all lovely people."

