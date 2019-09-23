Here's when Magnet's new showroom at Seamer Road Retail Park is due to open

Kitchen company Magnet has confirmed that its new showroom at Seamer Road Retail Park in Scarborough will replace the existing one further along the road.

The company is moving into the former Brantano unit, and work is under way on the transformation. That unit has been split into two spaces, with the second to become a cafe.

Work on the former Brantano store, which will become a new Magnet showroom and a cafe.

A spokesman from Magnet said: “We can confirm that our showroom at Seamer Road in Scarborough will be moving to Seamer Road Retail Park. It will be a brand new, modern showroom with all new kitchen displays.

“All team members are moving across to the new store and it will hopefully be just as convenient for all Magnet customers in the area.

“The new showroom is a big investment for Magnet and we continue to support the local Scarborough community through our store.

"We look forward to welcoming all new and existing customers who are interested in a high quality, stylish Magnet kitchen into our new Scarborough showroom when it opens early December.”

A planning application has been submitted to Scarborough Council for the Magnet signs to hang on the building and to fit out the inside of the unit.