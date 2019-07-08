Here's when Seamer Horse Fair begins, and ends, as travellers start to arrive

Scarborough Council will open a field to travellers on Friday as it gets ready for the annual Seamer Horse Fair.

This year’s Horse Fair will be held in the same field as last year, off the B1261 between Seamer and Crossgates, as visitors start to arrive in town.

Once a thriving meet-up in the travellers’ calendar the number of people attending the Seamer fair has dropped in recent years.

At its peak, more than 230 travellers set up their homes on the field but in 2018 that number fell to just 55.

Scarborough Council, North Yorkshire County Council and North Yorkshire Police have taken a number of measures in recent years to address concerns from residents living close to the location of the fair, including erecting a metal fence around the site and having police officers stationed there at all times.

A spokesman for Scarborough Council said: “The site will open at 6am on Friday and will close on Monday July 15 at 6pm prompt.

“[Visitors] will not be able to get on the field before this time and should not attempt to do so. We will not permit queuing on the B1261 on Thursday because of problems previously caused.

“The site will only be open for trading to members of the public on Monday July 15.”

The origin of the fair dates back Royal Charter issued in November 1382 by Richard II.

It was not until the 1900s that the fair became associated with travellers.

Following a pitched battle in 1911 the travellers were forbidden to enter the village or camp on the green.