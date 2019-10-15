Here's why this Scarborough hotel could be turned into a family home

A Scarborough hotel could be turned into a family home due to its owner’s wish to retire.

Derek Ibbotson has lodged an application with Scarborough Council to turn the Moorings in Burniston Road into a private residence.

In the application, owner Mr Ibbotson says he “wants to retire” change the use of the more than 70-year-old guesthouse, which currently has 12 rooms.

The new three-storey home would have six bedrooms, a library and a games room according to the plans lodged with the council.

Scarborough Council planners will decide if the loss of hotel rooms in the town is justified in this case.

The plans for the change of use are now out to consultation.