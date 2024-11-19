Here's how to find the live location of gritters in Whitby, Scarborough and across North Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road users on the Yorkshire Coast can check if roads near them have been gritted prior to leaving the house this winter.

The county’s gritting crews are on call 24 hours a day throughout the winter months, ready to treat roads whenever needed, often being out on the road from 5am.

The teams, provided by NY Highways, the highways maintenance company set up by North Yorkshire County Council, treat priority routes around the county.

Details of the county’s gritting operation can be found at www.northyorks.gov.uk/road-gritting.

Live gritter location are visible on the interactive map (Image: North Yorkshire Council)

This gives access to an interactive map, which shows the priority one and two routes and where gritters have been in the previous ten hours.

It also provides access to 24 roadside cameras, which relay live images of conditions on key routes around the county to help people with journey planning.

The size of North Yorkshire’s road network means priority is given to keeping the main routes open.

Priority 1 routes connect or go through the county’s towns and are cleared before moving on to priority 2 routes, which give access to smaller communities.