Here's the cheesecake Whitby Town Council is serving for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The council has been working with Pannett Art Gallery, Whitby Museum and the Friends of Pannett Park to invent the perfect pudding, fit for a Queen!

Town Mayor of Whitby, Cllr Linda Wild, tested out some of the suggestions, finally settling on a strawberry cheesecake.

Supported by Whitby Museum's tea room, a magnificently regal dessert was created that not only looks beautiful but is also an exceptionally tasty treat.

Whitby Town Mayor Cllr Linda Wild makes the cheesecake fit for a Queen.

This recipe has been submitted to the Fortnum and Mason Platinum Pudding Competition.

The winner - which will be chosen by a panel of judges, chaired by Dame Mary Berry - will be served to Her Majesty as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Cllr Wild said: “As the Queen celebrates her 70th year on the throne, this wonderful Whitby-inspired pudding brings together the ideas of many Whitby partners.

"The result is a delicious pudding that combines simple ingredients to produce a majestic looking pudding which not only tastes superb but is easy enough for all Her Majesty’s subjects to create and enjoy.

Whitby Town Mayor Cllr Linda Wild enjoys the Regal cheesecake!

"It is an honour to create a perfect pudding for our Queen in this Jubilee year.

"We really hope she gets to enjoy this delicious dessert.”

The pudding not only has to taste and look fantastic, it also has to be simple enough for anyone to make and to use ingredients that are not hard to get hold of.

“If I can make it, anyone will be able to,” added Cllr Wild.

The cheesecake is served!

The recipe for the pudding fit for a Queen is available on the Town Council website.