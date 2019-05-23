High-flying Abbi lands RAF Association scholarship

A Scarborough air cadet beat off stiff nationwide competition to win a coveted flying scholarship from the Royal Air Force Association.

Cadet Sergeant Abbi Flynn, 16, was one of only 11 in the country to receive the scholarship after going through a rigorous selection process at RAF College Cranwell.

Abbi, a student at Scarborough Sixth Form College, said: “Being awarded a scholarship is very humbling. I’ve had so many adventures in the air cadets but achieving this is one of the best!”

Flight Lieutenant Steven Lewis, Officer Commanding Scarborough Air Cadets, said: “We are so proud of her achievement, she is an inspiration to all.”