High-flying Scarborough cadet Abbi one of only 11 in country to win coveted scholarship

A high-flying Scarborough cadet beat off stiff nationwide competition to win coveted flying scholarship from the Royal Air Force Association.

Cadet Sergeant Abbi Flynn, 16 - pictured with her parents Rachel and Tony - was one of only 11 in the country to receive the scholarship after going through a rigorous selection process at RAF College Cranwell.

Abbi, a student at Scarborough Sixth Form College, said: “Being awarded a scholarship is very humbling.

“I’ve had so many adventures in the air cadets but achieving this is one of the best.

“To have 12 hours of free flying tuition is a once in a lifetime opportunity that I can’t wait to be begin.”

Flt Lt Steven Lewis, Officer Commanding Scarborough Air Cadets, said: “Since joining at the age of 12, Abbi has gone from strength to strength.

“She overcame her initial fear of flying to reach the dizzy heights of a scholarship.

“We are so proud of her achievement, she is an inspiration to all.”

Abbi begins the scholarship in the summer and hopes to become a pilot in the RAF.