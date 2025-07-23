'Hinderwell hotshot' Beth Mead wins decisive penalty as England Lionesses reach Euro 2025 final

Hinderwell’s Beth Mead once again played a key role for England Lionesses after winning the dramatic late spot-kick which sealed their place in the Euro 2025 final.

England had gone behind for the second game running when Italy’s Barbara Bonansea netted from close range in a tense semi-final in Geneva.

Again looking like they might crash out, England’s never-say-die attitude and refusal to panic under pressure paid dividends when sub Michelle Agyemang netted an equaliser deep into stoppage time to save the game.

And with penalties looming for a second consecutive game, 30-year-old Mead was fouled in the penalty box with just two minutes of extra time left to give England a golden chance of securing a place in the final.

Referee Ivana Martincic gestures to the penalty spot after Beth Mead of England is fouled during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 semi-final between England and Italy. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images.

Chloe Kelly’s spot-kick was initially saved by Italy keeper Lucia di Guglielmo but the rebound fell nicely and Kelly slotted home to secure a last-gasp 2-1 victory and send defending champions England into their second Euros final in succession.

The Lionesses will now face the winner of tonight’s Spain v Germany tie in Sunday’s final.

Mead – who has been used as a sub in all but one of the games in this tournament – also had an impact in the quarter-final against Sweden by setting up her side’s equaliser.

She also scored in the 6-1 group stage win over Wales.

The former Whitby School student plays her club football for Arsenal.

She told BBC Sport before last night’s game of the importance of her role in the squad and that it was a case of being ready to go into the moment.