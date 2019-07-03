Historic number plate 'AJ1' sold for nearly £250,000 at public auction

The historic North Yorkshire vehicle registration number AJ1 has been sold at auction, achieving a remarkable hammer total of £243,000.

North Yorkshire Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner (PFCC) sold the right of assignment of the vehicle registration number during a Prestige Number Plate Auction at Wilsons Auctions Belfast on June 27.

This was the first time the vehicle registration has ever been sold since it was first registered on December 6 1907, having been used by the police force for over 100 years.

The money realised at the auction will be returned to North Yorkshire PFCC and invested into the local community through two projects. The first will help to support work improving the Memorial Garden in the middle of North Yorkshire Police Headquarters at Alverton Court and the second will see investment in the community road safety with a new ‘AJ1 Project’ fund.

Speaking of the number plate’s success, auctioneer John Ardill said: “This was a fantastic outcome for the sale of this very unique number plate. The auction received a lot of attention

across the UK and there was an electric atmosphere in the auction hall on the night with a great mix of physical, phone and online bids. We are thrilled to have achieved £243,000 for

North Yorkshire PFCC with proceeds being used across two very worthwhile causes.”