Horse trainers set to welcome visitors

Equine stars are set to take centre stage at ARC Malton Open Day, organised by Racing Welfare, this Sunday (September 15).

Malton is one of the most prominent and historic racing centres in the UK.

On Sunday, 13 yards in and around the town will welcome visitors to meet the equine residents, alongside their trainers and members of staff.

The venues will open from 8.45am until noon with buses ferrying people from yard to yard.

The trainers supporting Malton Open Day this year are: Julie Camacho, Brian Ellison, Michael Herrington, Mark Campion, Richard Fahey, Ollie Pears, Mick Easterby, Roger Fell, John Quinn, Tim Easterby, Suzzanne France, Nigel Tinkler and Lucy Egerton.

Lucy Miller, Racing Welfare’s regional welfare manager for the North, said “This year’s Malton Open Day is jam-packed with family entertainment and we’re all set for a fantastic day.”

Tickets are on sale now. Go to www.maltonopenday.co.uk to see full list of events.