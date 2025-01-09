Housebuilder donates £1,500 to the Scarborough & Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barratt Homes & David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East has donated £1,500 to The Scarborough & Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team.

Formed in 1965, the team of highly trained volunteers are on call 24/7 to handle incidents such as injured hikers, missing people and emergencies in severe weather or in natural disasters.

Operating year-around, often in difficult conditions, they rely on public donations to fund their equipment and training, reflecting their commitment to keeping both locals and visitors safe.

With reports of 64 call-outs to mountain-related incidents in the area alone this year with more than 10,600 volunteer hours, Scarborough & Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team work around the clock to assist the local emergency services in these accidents.

In addition to their search and rescue duties, they also take an active role in educating communities, providing talks and support for organisations and training for the Duke of Edinburgh Scheme.

The donation was made in alignment with Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes’ Community Fund, an initiative that aims to support communities, in which the housebuilder operates, supporting a different local charity each month.

Roger Hartley, Incident Controller at Scarborough & Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team, said: “We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East for their very generous donation.

"Support like this is essential for our team, allowing us to continue our critical work in the community – a role that often goes unnoticed until someone needs us.

“With this donation, we’ll be able to replace and upgrade vital rope rescue equipment, ensuring we’re prepared and equipped for any situation across the challenging terrains of East Yorkshire.”

Daniel Smith, Managing Director at Barratt Homes & David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, added: “We are proud to support the Scarborough & Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team in their vital work.

"The beautiful surrounding landscapes are a huge draw for people visiting and moving to the area, and it’s great to know that teams like this are there to keep both the local community, and residents living on our coastal developments safe as they explore the outdoors.”