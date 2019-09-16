Housing developer shows support for Saint Catherine's Scarborough sunrise walk

McCarthy and Stone, the developer behind the new Sycamore Court Retirement Living Plus development on Filey Road, has donated £3,000 to Saint Catherine’s Hospice in Scarborough in support of the Sunrise Walk taking place later this month.

The Sunrise Walk is taking place this Sunday (Sept 22), starting at 6am from the main hospice site in Throxenby Lane, Scarborough.

The walk is a 6.5-mile circular route around both North and South Bays, giving walkers the opportunity to experience the beautiful Scarborough sunrise, while remembering loved ones and raising essential funds for Saint Catherine’s.

Rhiannon Hunt, event organiser, said: “We are delighted to receive this generous donation from McCarthy and Stone in support of our Sunrise Walk, which will help raise essential funds for patient care.

"This is an important and special event for Saint Catherine’s, as people come together to remember their loved ones and make a difference.

"We are really looking forward to the event and would like to thank McCarthy and Stone for being a part of it. Registrations are open now and everyone is welcome to come and join us.”

Liz Green, Regional Sales and Marketing Director at McCarthy and Stone, commented: “Saint Catherine’s Hospice does a superb job offering a vital service to the community which is required in difficult circumstances. We are proud to be able to support such a worthy cause that is so beneficial to Scarborough and the surrounding areas.”

Saint Catherine’s provides care and support for adults with a terminal illness, as well as their families, carers and friends.

The charity provides specialist palliative care to patients who have highly complex needs with nurses, doctors, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, bereavement counsellors, social workers, complementary therapists and spiritual care offered as part of the service. All areas of Saint Catherine’s work are supported by a highly dedicated team of volunteers.

Situated on Filey Road, Sycamore Court comprises of a selection of 54 one and two bedroom Retirement Living Plus apartments, exclusively designed for people aged 70 and over.

Features include a high-quality bistro, a spacious and contemporary social lounge, and a sun lounge with a balcony. A convenient guest suite is also available for visiting friends and family.